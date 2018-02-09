Your Voice

Please complete and submit the form below and we will get back to you within 24 hours.

Commissioner for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS)

CCTS is an independent agency whose mandate is to resolve complaints of consumers about their telecom and TV services, and complaints of small business customers about their telecom services, free of charge. If you have a complaint about your telephone, wireless, internet or TV service, you must first try to resolve it directly with your service provider. If you have done so and have been unable to reach a satisfactory resolution, CCTS may be able to help you.

To learn more about CCTS, you may visit its website at www.ccts-cprst.ca or call toll-free at 1-888-221-1687.



Canadian Radio-television Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)

The CRTC is an independent agency of the Government of Canada, responsible for the regulation of telecommunications companies. To learn more about and to contact them, you can visit their website at http://www.crtc.gc.ca/eng/home-accueil.htm or reach them toll-free at 1-877-249-CRTC (2782).

