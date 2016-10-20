Uniserve’s chairman to take on additional role of CEO as the company pursues growth strategy

Download this as a PDF

Vancouver, BC: October 22, 2014 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) announces that Joseph Willmott has resigned as President, CEO and Director of the Company. The move will allow Mr. Willmott to focus his time and efforts in furthering the business plan of HealthSpace Informatics, a company on whose board he sits and for which he provides direction as the President & CEO. The employees of Uniserve and its Board of Director’s thank Mr. Willmott for his contribution and service to the Company and wish him much success in his future endeavours.

Uniserve’s long standing Chairman of the Board, Michael Scholz, will take on the role of Chief Executive Officer – in addition to his role as Chairman – on an interim basis, effective immediately. Mr. Scholz has had a long and successful career in the executive management of publicly listed companies and looks forward to devoting significant time and energy to Uniserve as it moves through its near term growth and expansion initiatives.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is an industry leader in the integration and delivery of voice, data and cloud computing services to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. For more information about Uniserve, its products and services please visit www.uniserve.com or www.uniservecloud.com.

