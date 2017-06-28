Uniserve takes majority interest in managed services IT company Glenbriar Technologies

… I think this deal gives Uniserve a much stronger national footprint. It really allows us to expand our strategic alliances across Canada.

Uniserve is continuing to grow, always striving to offer a more complete package for its clients. Most recently, that’s meant an $800,000 investment in leading managed services IT company Glenbriar Technologies. (The deal gives Uniserve 61.3% ownership of Glenbriar, and is still subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.)

Launched in 1992—with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, and Waterloo—Glenbriar has provided Canadian businesses with integrated IT solutions, managed services and cloud based products in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, energy, health, education, retail, professional services and real estate.

“It’s a very experienced team,” observes Uniserve CEO Nicholas Jeffery. “And I think this deal gives Uniserve a much stronger national footprint. It really allows us to expand our strategic alliances across Canada.”

The deal sees the two companies appointing new directors to each other’s respective boards—Uniserve appointing three and Glenbriar appointing one. Uniserve will also issue two million two-year common share purchase warrants exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share in year one, or $0.11 per share in year two.

For the year ending Sept 2016, Glenbriar had audited revenues of $4.7 million and a positive EBITDA of $264,000. For the six-month period ending March 31, 2017 Glenbriar had revenues of $1.865 million and a negative EBITDA of $18,000. The investment will be used to retire all loans and financial obligations of Glenbriar, as well as provide working capital for sales and marketing.

For additional articles, visit out press coverage page.

Uniserve CEO Nicholas Jeffery