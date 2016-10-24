Uniserve receives largest order in its history

Download this as a PDF

Vancouver, BC: October 24, 2016 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to

announce that it has entered into a contract to provide extensive B2B technology and IT Solutions to a

major international institution representing the largest single order in its history amounting to added

revenue of approximately $1,000,000. The work will be completed in stages over the next six month

period and will commence before the end of this month.

The Company has been developing their B2B Managed Services platform over the past 18 months and

this latest order validates the Company’s commitment and expertise in this sector.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and

data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and

retail consumers throughout Canada. In the B2B sector, Uniserve now offers services ranging from colocation

data storage, automatic file backups, a managed service platform, firewalls, security systems, and

guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed with 24/7 Vancouver based technical support.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com. This news release was prepared on behalf of the

Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com.

