Uniserve Launches New Website And Appoints New Vice President of Sales

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Sept. 9, 2015) – Uniserve Communications Corporation

(the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:USS) has recently launched a new website at http://www.uniserve.com. This

site more accurately represents the recent growth and expansion of the Company’s residential and business

services, and focuses on a streamlined access to information, including current network status, connection

speed tests, and live chat support with customer service representatives.

Uniserve’s tagline, “Simple. Reliable. Unlimited,” underlines the unique strengths of the Company’s available

services, making it easier for customers to choose the best plan for their needs, and providing unlimited data

usage in an age of constant connectivity and HD video streaming.

Uniserve’s new website highlights that the Company now offers a variety of other innovative tech solutions in

addition to its competitive internet service plans. These include a new advanced phone system, managed IT

services for businesses, and secure data backup via cloud technology along with an on-site data centre. At

http://www.uniserve.com, all of these services are explained in detail, allowing customers to understand the

wide range of available options.

Additionally, Uniserve has introduced a new member to its growing team, appointing David Farris as the Vice

President of Sales. Mr. Farris has previously achieved a significant increase in revenue for a large business

communications company. This experience reinforces his ability to oversee the restructuring of the Company’s

sales department, heading up its focus on sales expansion and customer acquisition.

Finally, Uniserve has appointed Chelsea Palmer as the new Corporate Secretary. Ms. Palmer will support the

Company’s continued process of expansion by assisting the Board of Directors and the executive officers.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its

contents.

Michael C. Scholz, Chairman of the Board

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX VENTURE:USS) is an industry leader in the integration and

delivery of voice, data and cloud computing services to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada.

For more information about Uniserve, its products and services please visit www.uniserve.com.

For more information please contact us at invest@uniserve.com, or visit www.uniserve.com.

