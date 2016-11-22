Uniserve invests $500k to upgrade Data Centre

Download this as a PDF

Vancouver, BC: November 22, 2016 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to announce that the board has agreed to a $500,000 advanced technology upgrade to its data centre. The data centre, located just outside of the downtown core and outside of the city power grid, continues to attract companies for data storage throughout the lower mainland. The Company has been providing managed services for companies, data storage and data backups for the past 18 months, and continues to expand its platform.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. In the B2B sector, Uniserve now offers services ranging from co-location data storage, automatic file backups, a managed service platform, firewalls, security systems, and guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed with 24/7 Vancouver based technical support. Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.