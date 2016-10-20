Uniserve Approved By CRTC Revised Exemption To Begin Providing Internet T.V. To Its Subscriber Base

Download this as a PDF

CRTC Also Determines Uniserve And Other Regional ISPs Will Be Able To Access Large Internet Service Providers’ Fibre-Optic Networks To Foster Competition And Provide More Consumer Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA–(Marketwired – Aug. 12, 2015) – The CRTC (Canadian Radio-Television and

Telecommunications Commission) has reported that Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX VENTURE:USS) (the

“Company”) will be added to the list of registered exempt Broadcast Distribution Undertakings (BDUs) upon notice by the

Company that it is prepared to commence IPTV operations. Following submission of a BDU to the CRTC last fall, the

Commission determined it would broaden the exemption order for terrestrial BDUs with fewer than 20,000 subscribers,

thus allowing Uniserve to implement its IPTV strategy. Once the Company reaches 20,000 subscriptions to its IPTV

service, it will then apply for a standard BDU regional license.

Uniserve is also pleased to announce that the CRTC has implemented measures to ensure competition among

companies offering broadband internet services. These measures mandate that the large incumbent companies must

make their optical fibre facilities, including fibre-to-the-home, available to all service providers.

Following an extensive review, the CRTC found that the large service providers possess significantly centralized market

power in the provision of wholesale high-speed internet services. As a result of this review, the CRTC is requiring that

large service providers can no longer shut out competition and must instead make these services available to competitors

such as Uniserve. This decision will foster competition and provide Canadians with more choice and services at

reasonable prices.

Until this recent decision by the CRTC, large cable and telecom companies were able to deny access to smaller regional

companies wishing to compete with them in providing services over the incumbents’ fibre optic architecture, effectively

creating a monopolistic environment that did not allow the consumer to choose their own service provider. The changes in

these standards will allow Uniserve to provide more flexible options for its current and future customers.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz, Chairman of the Board

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX VENTURE:USS) is an industry leader in the integration and delivery of

voice, data and cloud computing services to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. For more information

about Uniserve, its products and services please visit www.uniserve.com.

For more information please contact us at invest@uniserve.com, or visit www.uniserve.com.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this News Release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

Uniserve Communications Corporation

Corporate Relations

604-395-3962

invest@uniserve.com

www.uniserve.com