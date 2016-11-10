Uniserve appoints three new board members

Download this as a PDF

﻿Vancouver, BC: November 10, 2016 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to announce the appointment of three new independent members to its board of Directors. Messrs. Thorsten Gutsche, Kelly Walker and Walter Schultz have recently been appointed to the board.

Thorsten Gutsche has been in the technology and communications sector for over 20 years, working for major multi-national corporations in both Canada and Germany.

Kelly Walker is currently a Chief Technology Officer for a Vancouver based financial institution and has been working in the technology sector as an advisor and problem solver for 13 years.

Walter Schultz has been in the financial sector primarily in commercial banking and lending for over 25 years.

The Company further wishes to announce that John Dobson has resigned from the board however will remain an enterprise solutions consultant for the Company.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. In the B2B sector, Uniserve now offers services ranging from co-location data storage, automatic file backups, a managed service platform, firewalls, security systems, and guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed with 24/7 Vancouver based technical support. Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.