Uniserve acquires managed services company Xanity Cloud Solutions

Uniserve has entered into an agreement to purchase Xanity Cloud Solutions, a BC-based managed service company. The deal sees Xanity CEO Sarah Morton moving to join Uniserve as head of Enterprise Managed Services and Data Centre Group. Morton is a 15-year veteran of the IT managed service business.

However, the deal is as much about technology as it is expertise. A critical component of the purchase saw Uniserve acquiring the Microsoft Azure Private Pack.

Gurmeet Jutla, Uniserve VP of Technology, notes that “by having our own Microsoft Azure Pack, hosted on the west coast of Canada, companies will now have the ability to run their primary workload in a private cloud, while being able to augment spot resources in the public Azure cloud for the small durations required. This is very advantageous for businesses because the two clouds are very similar. Given the politics in the UK and issues around data sovereignty and security in the US, this makes eminent sense for the Canadian market.”

Uniserve has also agreed to a private placement of four million units at $0.10 per unit, closing on or before June 30, 2017. Each consists of one common share and one transferable two-year share purchase warrant. One warrant will be exercisable for one additional common share at $0.10 per share during year one, or $0.11 per share during year two. The proceeds derived from the total unit placement will be used for working capital. There will be no fees payable in relation to this private placement.

Uniserve also announced that all but 125,000 warrants of the 12,353,000 exercisable at $0.10 expiring June 10 were exercised.

