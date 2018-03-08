TRANSIT PROFESSIONAL

For Accountants, Lawyers, Small Business owners, starting at 2 or more PC’s and up to 20.

In a small business, as soon as you have more than one person, you need the ability to share data, and access it remotely. Accountants and lawyers often need to access their data from client sites, home or when travelling, and due to the nature of the data they store, they need to ensure it is secure. Transit Pro starts with 2 users connecting you to your business and ensuring it’s secure.

Imagine you are a law firm dealing with an increase in digital file formats, electronic records and regulations that require you to keep your infrastructure up to date and secure. Our Transit Pro servers enable you to host your software in our 100% Canadian Cloud and meet your regulatory requirements as well as utilize leading edge technology to work anywhere, anytime.

Our Transit Pro servers meet both your needs today and your growing technology requirements as your business evolves.

We also have full service packages that manage every aspect of your IT environment including securing your office, mobile machines and cloud solutions.

Because we can provide connectivity, cloud servers and desktop management we can close off your environment and secure you completely from your desktop to your cloud based backup and storage.

Feel free to give us a call to talk about this service:

Local: 604.395.3900 | Toll Free: 1.844.395.3900