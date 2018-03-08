Tell us where you are going, then let our Transit bundles take you there.
Are you worried about your PC but don’t need a fully managed desktop package? Transit Starter is designed to protect your PC with leading security tools, but packaged at a price that’s very affordable. Our Transit Starter bundle gets you going with the basics – desktop packages that support you today. Our antivirus and intrusion scanners include access to our world class support team, (We’ve got your back, as we monitor in the background to keep you safe).
Feel free to give us a call to talk about this service:
Local: 604.395.3900 | Toll Free: 1.844.395.3900
Looking for backup for your desktop computer, off site, and into the cloud?
Transit Connect for small office /home office, gives you virus protection, vulnerability scanning and reporting, and a managed data backup to the cloud from your desktop.
For Accountants, Lawyers, Small Business owners, starting at 2 or more PC’s and up to 20.
In a small business, as soon as you have more than one person, you need the ability to share data, and access it remotely. Accountants and lawyers often need to access their data from client sites, home or when travelling, and due to the nature of the data they store, they need to ensure it is secure. Transit Pro starts with 2 users connecting you to your business and ensuring it’s secure.
Imagine you are a law firm dealing with an increase in digital file formats, electronic records and regulations that require you to keep your infrastructure up to date and secure. Our Transit Pro servers enable you to host your software in our 100% Canadian Cloud and meet your regulatory requirements as well as utilize leading edge technology to work anywhere, anytime.
Our Transit Pro servers meet both your needs today and your growing technology requirements as your business evolves.
We also have full service packages that manage every aspect of your IT environment including securing your office, mobile machines and cloud solutions.
Because we can provide connectivity, cloud servers and desktop management we can close off your environment and secure you completely from your desktop to your cloud based backup and storage.
- Managed anti-virus and firewall
- Monthly vulnerability scanning and reporting
- Managed data backup from desktop to the cloud
- 1 Virtual Server
- 2 CPU’s
- 16 GB of Memory
- 500 GB of storage
- Managed Patching
The Transit Pro for 2 is from $175 / desktop / month
The Transit Pro for 4 desktops and up, from $99 a month per desktop,
With 10 desktops, $59 a month per desktop.
Just give us a call. We’ll find the right fit for you.
Are you in the creative business? An ad agency, video or gaming space? Has IT been a challenge for you as you deal with large files, tight deadlines and ever changing demands? Transit Creative was designed for your unique and constantly evolving world. Our elastic cloud offerings provide you 100% secure Canadian cloud servers that allow you to ramp up as your teams and projects grow but pay for technology as you consume it.
Our packages are so flexible sometimes we can’t believe it ourselves. But then isn’t that what the cloud was designed for? (its fluffy and comes and goes like some business demands).
What you need, when you need it. We also offer a range of connectivity solutions that deliver you the bandwidth you need when you need it.
We can also take care of desktop support, patches, updates and all the security to ensure your site is protected.
- Managed anti-virus and firewall
- Monthly vulnerability scanning and reporting
- Managed data backup retention from desktops to cloud
- 4 CPU’s, a Windows virtual server
- 1 terabyte of storage
- 16 GB of Memory
For a business with 4 to 10 desktops, bundles start at $165 a month per desktop for 4, $79/month per desktop for 10.
Give us a call to right size a bundle for you.
Whether you have a single shop, multiple locations or an e-commerce site – staying in touch with your customers is what matters most. We have a selection of Retail packages ranging from single site (internet, phone, desktop support, backup and cloud servers) to multi-site – (template packages, call centre phone solutions, and cloud servers to centralized ERP) we’ll meet your needs today and tomorrow. Then you can focus on the O2O, and customers, we’ll take care of the technical delivery.
Call us today and tell us about your retail environment and we’ll customize a Transit Retail package for you.
