by Nicholas Jeffrey

Before joining as the CEO of Uniserve I was running CBREs connected buildings and smart city group in Europe. As I start my journey in Vancouver, where Uniserve is headquartered, I thought I would start this regular stream of thoughts about TRENDS I see emerging and are worth keeping a watching eye on.

The world passed another global warming milestone, according to new figures showing temperatures rose to their hottest on record for the third year in a row in 2016.

TRENDS

Global surface temperatures were nearly 1 degree warmer in 2016 than the mid 20th-century average, whilst President Trump called Global warming “a hoax invented by China to hurt the US”. The main contributor to warming over the last 150 years is human influence from increasing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere – but 2016 was indeed an extreme year for the global climate.

Having just moved to Vancouver I am delighted to be living in a city that takes it seriously.

There’s no better example to illustrate Vancouver’s reputation as a forward-looking and sustainable city than the success story that is the Green Economy.

A sector that has grown exponentially in less than a decade, Vancouver’s Green Economy includes seven subsectors:

Local food Green building design and construction Clean technology, alternative energy, and green building products Green infrastructure, transportation, and planning Sustainability services and education Land and water remediation and environmental consulting Materials management and recycling

Vancouver’s burgeoning success across these diverse areas ties directly into a City of Vancouver initiative, the Greenest City 2020 Action Plan. It calls for doubling the number of green and local food jobs, part of an overall vision to see Vancouver become the greenest city in the world by 2020.

Since 2010, the Vancouver Economic Commission (VEC) has been evaluating the size and scale of the green economy and its overall potential — as well as taking concerted steps to foster its growth.

Constant demand for connectivity, IT and power – Uniserve’s plans

Updating your Facebook status, uploading holiday photographs onto Flickr, streaming an old episode of “HungerGames” on UniserveTV (coming soon) or searching through job opportunities on LinkedIn sucks up more electricity than you can imagine. The growing power demands of the digital age are spurring increasing interest in something called the green data center.

As Uniserve look to expand its data center footprint, beyond the borders of Vancouver, I have found the following to be alarming and I thought I would share it with you as Uniserve explore how to build out our new facilities with the minimum Global impact. The data center market in Canada is less mature than the US or Europe but I have found these figures for the US.

Across the US, data centers – buildings filled with high-density computing equipment such as server racks used for data storage and processing – use an estimated 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. That $7.4 billion annual energy bill represents nearly 2 percent of the total U.S. electricity consumption. That’s a rise in just five years from about 61 billion kilowatt-hours.

The EPA estimates a 10 percent improvement in the energy efficiency of the nation’s data centers would save more than 6 billion kilowatt-hours each year, enough to power more than 350,000 homes.

Data centers use 30 to 100 percent more electricity per square foot than office buildings, in part because the stacks of servers generate heat, driving up cooling demands. Green data centers use more energy-efficient servers and, more importantly, design and technology to reduce energy demands for cooling and lighting.

A common measure of how green a green data center operates is the power usage effectiveness (PUE) ratio that shows the amount of electricity needed to power the lighting and cooling systems compared to the electricity used by the computing equipment.

So, the “1” is important and Canada has a significant price differential on power.



Comparison of electricity prices in major North American cities

The typical modern data center has a PUE of 1.8 according to the Uptime Institute. A green data center opened in March 2011 in Colorado Springs, Colorado by Google has a PUE of 1.12, the company says. But when you combine Google’s design with the cost of power in Canada you can see why hyper-scale cloud players might follow Google.

“We’re focused on reducing our energy use while serving the explosive growth of the Internet. Most data centers use almost as much non-computing or “overhead” energy (like cooling and power conversion) as they do to power their servers. At Google, we’ve reduced this overhead to only 12%. That way, most of the energy we use powers the machines directly serving Google searches and products. We take detailed measurements to continually push toward doing more with less — serving more users while wasting less energy.” – I like it

Energy use is just one factor in attaining certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, a voluntary rating system for energy efficient buildings overseen by the US Green Building Council. At least seven green data centers have achieved a Platinum rating, the highest level attainable under the LEED. Other World Computing, one of the LEED Platinum green data centers, uses a 131-foot tall wind turbine to provide the electricity for its green data center in Woodstock, Illinois.

The design and building measures necessary for LEED certification usually mean long-term savings. Fannie Mae in 2005 opened the nation’s first LEED-certified green data center and in a fifth-anniversary celebration, last year estimated the green design cut energy costs by 35 percent – a savings of $1.7 million over five years.

Green House Data, a 10,000-square-foot green data center in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is powered entirely by renewable wind energy. The company says its green data center uses approximately 40 percent less energy per square foot than comparable data centers.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June 2010 said that green data centers can earn the Energy Star label by being in the top 25 percent of their peers in energy efficiency according to EPA’s energy performance scale.

At Uniserve we are constantly looking at our carbon footprint and as we expand how to minimize our and our clients’ impact.

I am sure we will touch this topic again soon.

Nicholas@uniserveteam.com