Tech Trends from Uniserve’s New CEO

by Nicholas Jeffrey

Before joining as the CEO of Uniserve I was running CBREs connected buildings and smart city group in Europe. As I start my journey in Vancouver, where Uniserve is headquartered, I thought I would start this regular stream of thoughts about TRENDS I see emerging and are worth keeping a watching eye on.



TRENDS

Whether industrial grade or consumer gadgets the emergence of the ‘Internet of Things’ in homes, businesses, and smart cities is becoming the norm quickly. Artificial Intelligence and its effects will be massive on businesses going forward. Reeducating yourself is something that really should never end if you want to compete and stay in the game. I just learned that if you’re over 55, you can sit in on any class at Capilano University for free!

TALENT

It’s a two-way street – if you think you have what it takes to get Uniserve to number three in the telecoms, media and technology space in Canada get in touch with us, as we’re always looking for talented people.

TRAVEL

Before I moved to Vancouver I used to travel 32 weeks of the year in my prior work as the head of strategy and investment planning for the European Bank for Reconstruction in London, England. It gave me an amazing opportunity to travel across Central Eastern Europe and Russia.

I’ve seen abject poverty alongside the most ridiculous wealth in cities such as the capital of Uzbekistan, whereas 35 miles outside the capital, in Tashkent, the normal mode of transport is horse and cart. Meanwhile, in the capital city, the broadband is to die for, digital and Web-enabled, interactive TV is the norm and mobile phones all roam on super-fast 4G. Their advantage is not being encumbered by legacy infrastructure, but experiencing the digital divide is palpable.

Your thoughts are always welcome – I started on Monday 6th of March, looking forward to chatting with you. You can reach me at nicholas@uniserveteam.com