Increase and Closing of Previously Announced $0.07 Unit Private Placement

Vancouver, BC: December 2, 2015 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) is pleased to

announce that it has increased its originally announced 5,000,000 Unit private placement pursuant to its

November 4, 2015 press release, to 6,500,000 Units, and closed this transaction having received TSX

Venture Exchange conditional approval.

The placement of 6,500,000 units at $0.07 per Unit resulted in aggregate proceeds of $455,000 for working

capital purposes. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant

with each one warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company at $0.10 per share

for a two year period expiring December 2, 2017. No finder’s fees are payable pursuant to this private

placement and the completed transaction is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company further announces that all formal business as set out in the Company’s Information Circular

dated October 14, 2015, was tabled and approved at its Annual General Meeting held on November 26,

2015.

In addition, the Company further wishes to announce that it has appointed Mr. Murray Caruth as Corporate

Secretary.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and

data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail

consumers throughout Canada. In the B2B sector, Uniserve now offers services ranging from co-location

data storage, automatic file backups, a managed service platform, firewalls, security systems, and

guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed with 24/7 Vancouver based technical support. Learn

more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board

of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Investor & Corporate Relations at 604-395-3922 or email

us at invest@uniserve.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.