“Thanks very much for the new modem that you sent me after I lost internet connection. I have hooked it up this evening. I really was impressed with a young man who answered my call for ‘help”. His name is Maddy. He so understood my problem and explained so clearly how I could help him pinpoint what to do. He took my low level of computer savvy and my senior age bracket into account and made me so comfortable when following his instructions. Kudos to having staff like him for supporting clients.”

-Audrey D., Kelowna, B.C.

“Outstanding! Every [chat] question answered quickly and completely.”

-Grant L., North Vancouver, B.C.

[Chat review] “Good quality answers, prompt.”

-Eric R., Alberta

[Chat review] “Excellent and efficient.”

-Sunny, B.C.

“Customer service rep was exceptionally helpful. CSR completed my request in a timely manner and was able to handle the request without issues. CSR was polite and should be recognized for her abilities.”

-James E., Coquitlam, B.C.

[Chat review] “Liam is most excellent! Polite, efficient, professional. You should give him a raise!”

-Dan, B.C.

[Chat review] “The agent was very knowledgeable.”

-Benoit M., B.C.

“I am honoured to support an independent smaller internet service that offers me a better rate with excellent reception on all levels. I spoke with a fella named Liam. He had excellent customer service skills and walked me through the options with great knowledge of product and sales. This made for an easy, stress-free decision on my part. I arranged to come pick up my modem where Liam showed me what I needed to do. The following day I received a friendly call from the office to arrange a time to have the installer come out; the installer was friendly and efficient and had my connection set up within 5 minutes. It has been a stress-free process for this old girl. I am extremely satisfied with the customer service and the attentiveness that this company and staff display.”

-Kimberly E., Vancouver B.C.

[Chat review] “Awesome, Liam was very helpful and I did not have to wait on hold!”

-Ann, B.C.

[Chat review] “I appreciated Chere’s time and attention to detail, humor, and human quality shined through, there was no pressure to join and it is very refreshing! Thank you Chere!”

-Shannon, B.C.

[Chat review] “Excellent help and service. Thanks!”

-Anna, B.C.