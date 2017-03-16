Global Smart City expert steps in as new CEO for Vancouver-based Uniserve

“Goal is to combine telecommunications, media and technology capabilities with smart home,

building and smart city strategies in such forward-thinking cities like Vancouver”

Download this as a PDF

Vancouver, BC: March 16, 2017 – Nicholas Jeffery, the recently appointed Chief Executive Office for Uniserve Communications Corporation (Uniserve) has a bold vision to elevate its standing in the Canadian communications market.

Under Jeffery, Uniserve intends to take advantage of the Internet of Things (IOT) revolution resonating throughout BC, Alberta and across Canada. Data centre solutions and cognitive buildings will play a significant part of Uniserve’s ongoing strategy, while the company continues to build-out it’s portfolio of products and services in the B2C and B2B markets and further invest in core data centre infrastructure.

Nicholas compares cities, municipalities, and buildings to Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man. The IOT device is the brain – analyzing and making decisions; the arteries and veins are the wireline and wireless networks; the extremities are the devices and buildings which you interact with and the data centre is the beating heart pumping new information around the body.

“Data is the new currency. Sovereignty, security and saliency are critical to collection, dissemination and decisioning of data,” he says. “Having a data centre infrastructure at the core of our portfolio of offerings is critical to our long-term growth. The data centre is the beating heart to that whole approach.”

Arriving in Vancouver with more than 25 years of telecommunications, media and technology experience, the former director of the Data Centre Solutions group at CBRE is considered a leading authority on cognitive connected buildings and Smart City solutions. He led the data center advisory portfolio for CBRE in Europe, where he was responsible for client strategy and advisory to multinational corporations on acquisitions, new product development, cloud deployments and geographic strategies.

Jeffery also sees excellent opportunities for growth in the Enterprise IT solutions sector and intends to strengthen the existing team to support clients’ data security, sovereignty, storage and hybrid cloud requirements.

Uniserve’s Canadian-based customer service capabilities and existing network provisioning have positioned the company to take advantage of the IOT revolution. Uniserve will focus on customer service, foregoing contracts in favour of enticing people to stay with the company or switch from its competitors solely because they offer a better alternative.

“Small enough to care, but big enough to count” is how Jeffery sees Uniserve’s competitive advantage. “We are the alternative to the big four Canadian telecommunications corporations with a clear focus on customer service – our vision is to be a real differentiator he says. “We have spent quality time planning on where we are heading and how we are going to get there.”

“Being able to bring my global branding, marketing, telecoms and banking experience to play at Uniserve allows me to drive strategy and at the same time roll up my sleeves and help the executive team create world class solutions”.

Uniserve Communications is a publicly traded company under the ticker USS.V, more information about the company can be found at www.uniserve.com

ABOUT UNISERVE

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V:USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly and through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout western Canada.

Uniserve currently has over 13,000 active business, residential and wholesale customers combined, providing over 45,000 active services.

Uniserve offers a comprehensive portfolio of managed services ranging from storage, disaster recovery firewalls, application hosting and a redundant resilient network, all backed by 24/7 local technical support.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please contact Mr. Mark Stanton at 604-395-3908 or email us at mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.