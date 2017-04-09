Computer Tips to Impress Your Kids

Do your kids type faster than you? Use apps to message friends / take photos / download music – all at once? Watch YouTube videos of other kids playing video games while they play video games themselves? We know how it feels…that’s why we’ve rounded up some fun tips to make you a better computer user. And who knows – maybe they’ll ask you to teach them!

Using Your Function Keys To Cut Corners

We’ve all seen them, sitting there at the top of the keyboard, but who actually knows what they do? The lonely F1-F12 keys can actually save you a lot of time if you know how to use them properly.

Gmail: Undo Sent Email!

Sending an email to the wrong person can be mortifying. Luckily, there’s a way to avoid this. Bonus tip for Gmail: did you know you can schedule emails in advance (like, to your boss at night)?

Save Your Eyes: Text from Your Computer Instead (video)

Although your kids might be glued to their phones, you don’t have to be. You can send text messages from your desktop or laptop, your favourite too 😉

Relive Your Childhood: Play Tetris, Pong and Other Hidden Games

Did you know that your Mac computer is a goldmine full of hidden games? With a tiny bit of coding and step-by-step instructions, you can play games your kids have never heard of.

Use Your Computer – From Anywhere

Do your kids know how to access needed files from a friend’s computer or phone on the go? You do.

Learn to Code

Really want to impress your kids? Learn computer programming – with resources that were actually made for kids. We won’t tell!