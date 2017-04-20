Because Digital Media Solutions Should Begin with You

It’s not as simple as it used to be. At one time, long ago, there used to be these wires that came out of the wall, and you attached them to the back of the phone and the TV and then just kinda forgot about them until the dog chewed them. (You also had to worry about pterodactyls, but that’s another story…)

Today’s home is a much more complicated place. Now it’s about data: Gigs and Terabytes. It’s about things you can’t see or touch. (But Bowser can’t chew, so that’s a plus.)

Data demands are always increasing, thanks to streaming music services like Spotify and video-on-demand services like Netflix and YouTube. Those and others have fundamentally changed the way families are entertained.



Entertainment comes in many shapes and sizes, with each placing an increased burden on the digital pipe that’s coming into your home. Think about devices like Apple TV, tablets, laptops, and smartphones, as well as gaming consoles, home monitoring, smart thermostats… They all place demands not only on bandwidth but on speed and stability.

The era of the Smart Home has truly arrived—with all its associated costs and benefits. In fact, Forbes Magazine recently notes that “as smartphones and tablets become increasingly prevalent, smart home tech is becoming easier to use and dramatically more affordable. The home automation industry is projected to grow to $14.1 billion in worldwide revenues by 2018.”

There’s been plenty of talk about the Internet of Things—the interconnectivity of devices, vehicles, buildings and everything else we network with every day. They all need to be able to talk together, to work together and to seamlessly share information.

So, when it comes down to it, homeowners no longer need service providers. They need a technology partner that understands each household has different demands, depending on how it uses data.

Recognizing the impact that Smart Homes will have on choosing an ISP, Uniserve is moving away from the idea of being a “provider” to being a “partner.” It begins by learning a little more about how you use data and then developing the best approach for your technology solutions.

It’s not complicated or time-consuming—but it’s specifically intended for you. And we think that’s always better than just buying something and hoping it fits.