$1,000,000 Financing / Appointment of New Officers

Vancouver, BC: March 4, 2014 – Uniserve Communications Corporation (the “Company”) wishes to announce it has arranged a $1,000,000 financing comprised of a Convertible Debenture and offering of 10,000,000 Units by way of a private placement at $0.05 per unit. The proceeds derived from this financing will be used for general corporate and development purposes. This transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Convertible Debenture shall bear interest at 15% per annum and may be repaid by the issuance of shares of the Company at $0.05 per share during year one, and $0.075 per share during year two.

The Units pursuant to the private placement consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Every two warrants entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.05 per share for a one year period. A finder’s fees may be payable in relation to this private placement.

The Company further wishes to announce the appointment of Director Stephen Plant as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, and Mr. Steve Cozine as the Corporate Secretary, replacing Mr. Albert Lim who held those roles since December of 2012. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lim for his efforts and valued assistance while acting in those roles and looks forward to continuing to work with him in the future as part of our accounting team.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX-V: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly or through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout Canada. Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com. This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Joseph Willmott

President & CEO

For more information please contact Investor & Corporate Relations at 604-395-3922 or email us at invest@uniserve.com.

